CenturyLink fined USD 9 mln in Minnesota for overcharging customers

A total of 5,000 people have submitted complaints about the company’s behaviour in the state, and namely its billing practices. As a result, the Office of the Attorney General filed a lawsuit in July 2017, saying the company engaged in deceptive pricing behaviour and that it defrauded customers, using a complex set of rules and exceptions and deliberately creating hidden, sham fees. In the course of the suit, CenturyLink produced information that showed it potentially overbilled more than 300,000 Minnesota customers.
Under the terms of the settlement, USD 844,655 in refunds will go to the over 12,000 Minnesotans who were promised a discount they did not receive. An additional USD 8 million will be distributed to other harmed customers. Finally, CenturyLink will also have to submit regular audits to the Attorney General over the next three years to prove it is complying with the terms.
The Office of the Attorney General said customers who believe they paid too much can fill out a form on the office website in order to request compensation from the settlement with the operator.
