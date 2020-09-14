Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

CenturyLink rebrands as Lumen

Monday 14 September 2020 | 15:35 CET | News

US-based operator CenturyLink said it changed its name to Lumen Technologies. As Lumen Technologies, or simply Lumen, the company said it will help lead enterprises through the challenges and opportunities of the 4th Industrial Revolution – a time when smart, connective devices are everywhere. Lumen brings a new focus on how the company views the marketplace and the world, with the purpose of furthering human progress through technology. 

The Lumen Platform helps customers capitalise on emerging technologies to deliver services for smart cities, retail and industrial robotics, real-time virtual collaboration and automated factories, as well as business applications that require high-performance networking and security. Lumen's worldwide fibre network infrastructure and complementary functionalities cover four key areas: Adaptive Networking; Edge Cloud & IT Agility; Connected Security, as well as Communications & Collaboration. 

The platform brings together the company's highly interconnected global fibre network infrastructure, edge cloud functionalities, and security and communication and collaboration products to deliver a fast and secure foundation for the application and data services vital to its customers' success. 

Lumen commits to residential, small business customers with Quantum Fiber 

CenturyLink, with its strong heritage, will remain as a trusted brand for residential and small business customers over traditional networks. 

In addition, Lumen announced Quantum Fiber, a fully digital platform for delivering fibre-based products and services to residents and small businesses. Quantum Fiber will harness the power of Lumen's fibre network and infrastructure, the company said.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: CenturyLink / Lumen
Countries: United States / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

CenturyLink commits additional funding to provide computers for students, families
Published 10 Sep 2020 14:47 CET | United States
CenturyLink is furthering education through technology by making computers more accessible to students and families for home ...

CenturyLink network problems hit internet services worldwide
Published 31 Aug 2020 09:17 CET | United States
US-based operator CenturyLink suffered a major IP outage on 30 August, affecting internet services around the world. The event ...

CenturyLink settles with Justice Dept over anti-competitive practices following buy of Level 3
Published 17 Aug 2020 09:28 CET | United States
CenturyLink has agreed to settle allegations it violated competition rules when it acquired Level 3 Communications. The company ...

CenturyLink raises USD 840 mln in debt offering
Published 07 Aug 2020 18:56 CET | United States
CenturyLink is planning an offering of fixed-rate unsecured senior notes worth USD 840 million. Money raised will go, with cash ...





Related Info

CenturyLink commits additional funding to provide computers for students, families
10 Sep | United States | News
CenturyLink network problems hit internet services worldwide
31 Aug | United States | News
CenturyLink settles with Justice Dept over anti-competitive practices following buy of Level 3
17 Aug | United States | News
CenturyLink raises USD 840 mln in debt offering
7 Aug | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Sep Digital week - ICT Spring
15 Sep Bango H1
15 Sep MVNOs World Congress
15 Sep Apple product launch event
17 Sep Global Cloud Xchange fiscal Q1
17 Sep WANdisco H1
21 Sep Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q2
22 Sep BIG 5G Event
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now