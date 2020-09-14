CenturyLink rebrands as Lumen

US-based operator CenturyLink said it changed its name to Lumen Technologies. As Lumen Technologies, or simply Lumen, the company said it will help lead enterprises through the challenges and opportunities of the 4th Industrial Revolution – a time when smart, connective devices are everywhere. Lumen brings a new focus on how the company views the marketplace and the world, with the purpose of furthering human progress through technology.
The Lumen Platform helps customers capitalise on emerging technologies to deliver services for smart cities, retail and industrial robotics, real-time virtual collaboration and automated factories, as well as business applications that require high-performance networking and security. Lumen's worldwide fibre network infrastructure and complementary functionalities cover four key areas: Adaptive Networking; Edge Cloud & IT Agility; Connected Security, as well as Communications & Collaboration.
The platform brings together the company's highly interconnected global fibre network infrastructure, edge cloud functionalities, and security and communication and collaboration products to deliver a fast and secure foundation for the application and data services vital to its customers' success.
CenturyLink, with its strong heritage, will remain as a trusted brand for residential and small business customers over traditional networks.
In addition, Lumen announced Quantum Fiber, a fully digital platform for delivering fibre-based products and services to residents and small businesses. Quantum Fiber will harness the power of Lumen's fibre network and infrastructure, the company said.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions