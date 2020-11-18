Ceona unveils new portfolio with 5G, strategic cooperation deal with Aruba

Aruba, part of HPE, said the deal is in line with its strategy to develop not only Wi-Fi products, such as a Passpoint-based service (Aruba Air Pass), but also a position on the developing enterprise CBRS market. Aruba said it was interested in CBRS because it is a complementary Edge technology that will expand its portfolio and address customer needs. The company noted that several of its customers, especially in the industrial (including oil/gas and manufacturing), hospitality, retail, and large public venue verticals, already have expressed an interest in CBRS, which can improve coverage and link quality in a private enterprise setting. Aruba did not give any financial details around the new cooperation but said it has already started working closely with the Celona team on customer engagements.
The Celona system is based on software that harnesses Celona MicroSlicing to automatically map, enforce and track essential service levels, with no human intervention.
The portfolio of services includes the Celona RAN, indoor and outdoor CBRS LTE access points that provide companies with up to 25 square feet and 1 square metre of coverage, respectively. The radio functions are fully automated via Celona software with the power level and frequency channel assignments in the CBRS spectrum. The Celona Edge is a enterprise-ready private LTE/5G core designed to integrate with any existing enterprise network configuration and access control policies. It can be simultaneously deployed on-premises for strict SLA enforcement for local applications and within the private/public/edge clouds for service scalability. The Celona Orchestrator is an AIOps platform that enables the remote installation of Celona access points and Edge software across multiple enterprise sites and allows for the provisioning of Celona Sim cards.
The portfolio of products are available with a single software-as-a-service license, with 3 and 5 year subscription options. The deal includes Celona indoor and outdoor access point hardware and relevant accessories, Spectrum Access System (SAS) license for CBRS spectrum access, Celona Edge and Orchestrator software, Celona Sim cards, technical support and hardware warranty.
