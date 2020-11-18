Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Ceona unveils new portfolio with 5G, strategic cooperation deal with Aruba

Wednesday 18 November 2020 | 09:40 CET | News
Celona has unveiled a new product portfolio that now provides private 5G, as well as LTE, on the Citizens Broadband Radio (CBRS) spectrum. The end-to-end, as-a-service software features an all-in-one platform that uses AI to integrate network and wireless function. With CBRS spectrum in the US, companies will be able to use Celona’s products to build their own private LTE and 5G network to support essential businesses applications. Along with the new portfolio, Celona also announced a strategic partnership with Aruba, to resell Celona’s entire line of products. 

Aruba, part of HPE, said the deal is in line with its strategy to develop not only Wi-Fi products, such as a Passpoint-based service (Aruba Air Pass), but also a position  on the developing enterprise CBRS market. Aruba said it was interested in CBRS because it is a complementary Edge technology that will expand its portfolio and address customer needs. The company noted that several of its customers, especially in the industrial (including oil/gas and manufacturing), hospitality, retail, and large public venue verticals, already have expressed an interest in CBRS, which can improve coverage and link quality in a private enterprise setting. Aruba did not give any financial details around the new cooperation but said it has already started working closely with the Celona team on customer engagements. 

The Celona system is based on software that harnesses Celona MicroSlicing to automatically map, enforce and track essential service levels, with no human intervention. 

The portfolio of services includes the Celona RAN, indoor and outdoor CBRS LTE access points that provide companies with up to 25 square feet and 1 square metre of coverage, respectively. The radio functions are fully automated via Celona software with the power level and frequency channel assignments in the CBRS spectrum. The Celona Edge is a enterprise-ready private LTE/5G core designed to integrate with any existing enterprise network configuration and access control policies. It can be simultaneously deployed on-premises for strict SLA enforcement for local applications and within the private/public/edge clouds for service scalability. The Celona Orchestrator is an AIOps platform that enables the remote installation of Celona access points and Edge software across multiple enterprise sites and allows for the provisioning of Celona Sim cards. 

The portfolio of products are available with a single software-as-a-service license, with 3 and 5 year subscription options. The deal includes Celona indoor and outdoor access point hardware and relevant accessories, Spectrum Access System (SAS) license for CBRS spectrum access, Celona Edge and Orchestrator software, Celona Sim cards, technical support and hardware warranty.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Aruba / Celona / HPE
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

LTE

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Calendar   /   Industry Events

17 Nov Juniper Partner Summit
18 Nov Avaya fiscal Q4
18 Nov F5 Networks fiscal Q4
18 Nov Talkpool Q3 2020
18 Nov Sigfox Connect
19 Nov Bouygues Telecom Q3 2020
19 Nov Altice Europe Q3 2020
19 Nov McAfee Q3 2020
19 Nov Ooma Q3 2020
20 Nov A3 Q3 2020
23 Nov Cellcom Israel Q3 2020
24 Nov VMware fiscal Q3
24 Nov Dell Technologies fiscal Q3
24 Nov Analog Devices fiscal Q4
24 Nov Xiaomi Q3 2020
24 Nov KPN Strategy Update 2020
24 Nov SD-WAN & SASE Summit
25 Nov Partner Communications Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now