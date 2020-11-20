Edition: International
CETIN picks NEC to modernise networks in Telenor countries

Tuesday 6 July 2021 | 15:15 CET | News
CETIN and NEC Europe have agreed a large network security project. Based on products from Fortinet and Cellusys, NEC will provide services ranging from installation and commissioning to modernising CETIN Group's networks in Serbia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Montenegro. 

Companies: Cellusys / CETIN / Fortinet / NEC Europe / Telenor Montenegro
Countries: Bulgaria / Eastern Europe / Hungary / Montenegro / Serbia
