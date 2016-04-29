Edition: International
Broadband

Charter to invest USD 5 billion in network expansion, with help from FCC rural fund

Monday 1 February 2021 | 14:55 CET | News
US cable operator Charter Communications plans to invest about USD 5 billion to bring gigabit broadband speeds to over 1 million new customer locations. The amount includes USD 1.2 billion awarded the company by the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) Phase I auction. The connections will go mainly to rural communications that do not have access to broadband at the FCC's recommended minimum speed of 25/3 Mbps.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Charter Communications
Countries: United States
