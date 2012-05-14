Chile starts 5G tender for 1,800 MHz of spectrum in 4 bands

Chile has started its 5G auction, releasing the details for the tender of a total 1,800 MHz in the 700 MHz, AWS (1,800 and 2,100 MHz), 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands. The 30-year licences come with obligations to cover public institutions, including hospitals in order to create a national telemedicine network.
In addition to government and other public buildings, the winning bidders will need to cover all regional and provincial capitals at the first stage. The networks must expand then to reach at least 90 percent of the population, President Sebastian Pinera announced.
Pinera underling that the tender will be "open and transparent to all". The four bands will be tendered in separate, simultaneous procedures, and the candidate's ability to meet the quality and coverage requirements will be taken into account before the amount of their financial bids. In the event of matching offers, a bidding mechanism is provided for in the tender details.
The result should be the creation of at least four 5G operators. The government estimates the launch of 5G will contribute 0.2 percent in direct investment to GDP in the first year and 0.5 percent once national coverage is reached.
In addition to the frequencies for mobile operators, experimental 5G spectrum permits will be given to universities to try out campus networks, research new technology and train engineers. Subtel has already signed agreements with the Universities of Chile and Concepion on this.
Full details on the spectrum tender and individual licences are available the Subtel website. These will be open for consultation until 07 September, and responses to any questions announced by 28 September. Applications for the licences can be submitted from 13 to 19 October, and the bids will be opened on 20 October.
