Chile's WOM launches debut TV service with 10 channels

Monday 31 May 2021 | 14:12 CET | News
Chilean mobile operator WOM has launched its debut pay-TV offering called "WOM TV" following a year-long trial. The Android TV service comes with ten live TV channels including Canal 13, Mega, Chilevision, TVN, CNN Chile, Mega Plus, 13C and others in HD quality for CLP 5,990 a month, accessible via an STB called "WOM TV Box", with new fibre customers offered 6 months for free. The bundled remote control has Google Assistant voice control plus direct access buttons to the WOM TV app, Netflix, YouTube and Google Play.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: WOM
Countries: Chile
