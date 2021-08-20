Edition: International
China approves major privacy law to protect personal data

Friday 20 August 2021 | 10:24 CET | News
Lawmakers in China have approved the Personal Information Protection Law, the country's first comprehensive legislation on privacy and personal data protection, state media reported. The law bans the indiscriminate collection of personal data, with businesses required to have a clear purpose, and also protects users from certain forms of harmful algorithms and intrusive marketing, writes the South China Morning Post. 

Categories: General
Countries: China
