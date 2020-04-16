Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

China Mobile buys 20% stake in AsiaInfo

Thursday 16 April 2020 | 10:46 CET | News

China Mobile is investing in the software supplier AsiaInfo. The latter announced an agreement to sell 182 million new shares to China Mobile, giving it an around 20 percent stake in the company. 

This makes the operator the second-largest shareholder in AsiaInfo. The company said the deal will strengthen their long-term cooperation at the strategic level and allow them to explore together development opportunities. Cooperation may cover areas such as 5G network intelligence, digital operations, vertical industries and enterprise cloud. 

AsiaInfo expects net proceeds from the share sale of HKD 1.384 billion. Around 40 percent of this will go to R&D investment in new products and technologies, as well as the business development of OSS, digital operations, vertical industry and enterprise cloud; 35 percent will be used for investment or acquisition of assets and businesses that complement the company's business; and 25 percent will be general operating capital.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: AsiaInfo / China Mobile
Countries: China
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Calendar   /   Industry Events

16 Apr Profile: Mobile Vikings
20 Apr Vivendi Q1 update, AGM
21 Apr Verimatrix Q1 2020
21 Apr Tecnotree Q1 2020
21 Apr Snap Q1 2020
21 Apr Tele2 Q1 2020
21 Apr Netflix Q1 2020
21 Apr Doro Q1 2020
22 Apr HKBN fiscalH1
22 Apr China Unicom Q1 2020
22 Apr Netgear Q1 2020
22 Apr Rogers Communications Q1 2020
22 Apr Ericsson Q1 2020
22 Apr Telia Q1 2020
22 Apr AT&T Q1 2020
22 Apr STMicroelectronics Q1
23 Apr Orange Belgium Q1 2020
23 Apr Nordic Entertainment Q1 2020
23 Apr Intel Q1 2020
23 Apr Limelight Networks Q1 2020
23 Apr Mellanox Technologies Q1 2020
23 Apr Verisign Q1 2020
23 Apr Megacable Q1 2020
23 Apr Sequans Q1 2020
23 Apr FCC meeting
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now