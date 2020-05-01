Edition: International
Wireless

China Mobile, Huawei put 5G base station at the top of Mount Everest

Friday 1 May 2020 | 14:32 CET | News
China Mobile and Huawei have together built the highest 5G base station in the world: at 6500 metres on Mount Everest. The base station will enable China Mobile to run its dual Gigabit network on the mountain. The base station launch marks the 60th anniversary of the first successful ascension of Mount Everest from the northern slope. Base stations are now at the Mount Everest Base Camp at 5,300 metres, the Transition Camp at 5,800 metres, and the Forward Camp at 6,500 meters. 

Huawei’s 5G AAU and SPN technologies were applied at the base stations, managed and maintained by network specialists stationed there 24/7. With Huawei’s Massive MIMO, speeds on the mountain can go beyond 1.66 Gbps at 5,300 metres, with upload speed of over 215 Mbps. The station at base camp sports a Gigabit ONT, Huawei’s 10G PON OLT and 200G ultra-high-speed transmission platform, and the HoloSens intelligent video surveillance system.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: China Mobile / Huawei
Countries: China
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

