China Mobile to raise up to CNY 56 billion in Shanghai listing

Tuesday 21 December 2021 | 08:58 CET | News
China Mobile has priced its share sale for listing on the Shanghai stock market. The company will sell 845.7 million shares at CNY 57.58 each. If an over-allotment option is exercised, the issue goes up to 972.6 million shares, for total gross proceeds of CNY 56 billion (EUR 7.8 billion). 

Categories: General
Companies: China Mobile
Countries: China
