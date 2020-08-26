Edition: International
Cisco launches new Webex logo with cheaper Suite package for hybrid working

Tuesday 8 June 2021 | 14:01 CET | News
Cisco has unveiled a new logo for Webex and integrated offering for office communications called Webex Suite. The redesign follows the addition of over 800 new features to the videoconferencing platform since last September in order to expand its uses for remote workers, large meetings and events. The launch will be accompanied by a global advertising campaign featuring testimonials from customers like the Mclaren F1 team. 

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Cisco
Countries: World
Related

EU cloud code of conduct gets approval from privacy regulators
Published 21 May 2021 12:24 CET | Europe
Belgium's Data Protection Authority announced the approval of a new international code of conduct for cloud service providers, ...

Cisco to buy event platform Socio Labs
Published 12 May 2021 16:50 CET | World
Cisco has agreed to acquire Socio Labs, a privately held company in the US with a tech platform for event organisers that ...

Cisco Webex, Box integrate more closely for enhanced collaboration
Published 05 May 2021 16:22 CET | World
Cisco is expanding integration of its Webex collaboration platform with cloud storage service Box. The new integration will ...

BT adds Cisco Webex to Cloud Voice offering for SMEs
Published 05 May 2021 10:30 CET | United Kingdom
BT is partnering with Cisco to launch new collaboration tools for small businesses in the UK. The partnership will see BT add ...

Netia adds Cisco Webex to cloud communications offer
Published 22 Apr 2021 09:47 CET | Poland
Polish operator Netia has introduced its new service for businesses, the cloud communications platform Cisco Webex. This is ...

Cisco expects to bring Frankfurt data centre on stream in June to support Webex
Published 02 Apr 2021 13:02 CET | Germany
Cisco has announced that it is bringing a new data centre to Frankfurt to serve customers using its collaboration platform Webex ...

Cisco starts preview of real-time translation on Webex
Published 02 Mar 2021 16:16 CET | World
Cisco announced the start of real-time translation services on its videoconferencing platform Webex. Customers can preview the ...

Cisco Webex gets third-party apps, PSTN service and more new features
Published 09 Dec 2020 13:31 CET | World
Cisco has announced new features and products for its Webex collaboration platform during the WebexOne conference. This includes ...

Cisco to acquire audience interaction platform developer Slido
Published 07 Dec 2020 16:26 CET | World
Cisco said it will be acquiring Slido, the developer of an audience interaction platform, for an undisclosed amount. Following ...

Cisco invests in conferencing compliance software Theta Lake
Published 27 Oct 2020 16:34 CET | World
Theta Lake has raised USD 12.7 million in series A funding to support development of its conferencing compliance software. ...

Cisco completes BabbleLabs takeover, trialing tech with customers
Published 02 Oct 2020 10:48 CET | World
Cisco has completed its acquisition of BabbleLabs, a company that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to ...

Cisco integrates BroadWorks calling with Webex
Published 30 Sep 2020 10:30 CET | World
Cisco is integrating the BroadWorks calling system, acquired with BroadSoft in 2018, with its Webex videoconferencing and ...

Cisco unveils Webex Classrooms for hybrid learning
Published 02 Sep 2020 09:31 CET | United States
Cisco has unveiled its new Webex Classrooms, a secure videconferencing platform developed to help meet the needs of online ...

Cisco acquires BabbleLabs to reduce background noise in Webex
Published 26 Aug 2020 08:39 CET | World
Cisco announced an agreement to acquire California-based BabbleLabs in order to improve its video conferencing systems. The ...





