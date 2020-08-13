Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Cisco quarterly revenues fall 9%, sees continued drop in October quarter

Thursday 13 August 2020 | 08:15 CET | News

Cisco reported a slightly bigger drop in revenues in its fiscal fourth quarter to July, down 9 percent to USD 12.2 billion compared to an 8 percent fall in the previous quarter. Revenues were near the high end of its guidance. Earnings still increased 22 percent year-on-year to USD 0.62, helped by lower taxes. 

The slowdown in the second half of the year meant full-year revenues dropped 5 percent to USD 49.3 billion. Cisco said it met its goal of over half of revenues from subscriptions and services during the year, at 51 percent. Annual earnings increased 1 percent to USD 2.64.

Quarterly sales were down in all regions, led by a 12 percent fall in the Americas. EMEA contracted 6 percent, and the APJC region was down 7 percent. Product revenues declined 13 percent, including a 16 percent fall in infrastructure platforms, while service revenues were flat. The adjusted gross margin was down slightly to 65.0 percent from 65.5. 

Cisco said it executed well, "despite the very challenging environment". CEO Chuck Robbins said the group plans to rebalance R&D investments going forward to focus on new areas "so we can continue to offer customers the best, most relevant technology in simpler, more easily consumable ways". 

For the first quarter, the company forecast revenues down 9-11 percent year-on-year and an adjusted gross margin of 64-65 percent. EPS is estimated at USD 0.41-0.47.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Cisco
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Kwartaalomzet Cisco naar 9%, voorziet verdere daling in volgend kwartaal
Published 13 Aug 2020 08:48 CET | World
Cisco rapporteert een iets grotere omzetdaling in het fiscale vierde kwartaal tot juli, een daling van 9 procent tot USD 12,2 ...

Cisco Meraki acquires Swedish video analytics company Modcam
Published 03 Aug 2020 12:34 CET | World
Cisco Meraki has announced the acquisition of Swedish video analytics company Modcam as an addition to its MV smart camera ...

Cisco takeover of Acacia delayed by Chinese regulatory clearance
Published 23 Jul 2020 08:59 CET | World
Cisco said its acquisition of Acacia Communications, first announced a year ago, has been delayed by Chinese regulatory ...

Cisco unveils Webex enhancements, safe working tools at Live event

Published 17 Jun 2020 09:27 CET | World
Cisco announced increased capacity and new features for its Webex collaboration platform. At its Cisco Live event, the company ...

Cisco names chief for new Security and Applications business group
Published 16 Jun 2020 09:50 CET | World
Cisco said that its newly-formed Security and Applications business group will be headed by Jeetu Patel, from 3 August. In the ...

Cisco postpones Cisco Live event, says people need space for healing
Published 03 Jun 2020 08:44 CET | United States
Cisco has postponed Cisco Live, its virtual product launch and sales event scheduled to start on 2 June, until later this month. ...

Cisco quarterly revenues fall 8%, sees bigger drop in July quarter
Published 14 May 2020 08:17 CET | World
Cisco's revenues turned lower in its fiscal third quarter to April, down 8 percent year-on-year to USD 12.0 billion, and net ...





Related Info

Kwartaalomzet Cisco naar 9%, voorziet verdere daling in volgend kwartaal
08:48 | World | News
Cisco Meraki acquires Swedish video analytics company Modcam
3 Aug | World | News
Cisco takeover of Acacia delayed by Chinese regulatory clearance
23 Jul | World | News
Cisco unveils Webex enhancements, safe working tools at Live event
17 Jun | World | News
Cisco names chief for new Security and Applications business group
16 Jun | World | News
Cisco postpones Cisco Live event, says people need space for healing
3 Jun | United States | News
Cisco quarterly revenues fall 8%, sees bigger drop in July quarter
14 May | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

13 Aug Deutsche Telekom Q2 2020
13 Aug Swisscom Q2 2020
13 Aug Telstra FY results
13 Aug Singtel fiscal Q1
13 Aug Teleste Q2 2020
13 Aug RTL Group Q2 2020
13 Aug China Mobile H1 2020
13 Aug United Internet H1 2020
13 Aug iQiyi Q2 2020
13 Aug 1&1 Drillisch Q2 2020
14 Aug Rovio H1 2020
14 Aug TDC Q2 results
17 Aug Cellcom Q2 2020
17 Aug Bezeq Q2 2020
18 Aug Ice Group Q2 results
18 Aug Partner Communications Q2 2020
18 Aug ON Semiconductor strategy update
19 Aug MTS Q2 2020
19 Aug Analog Devices fiscal Q3
20 Aug A3 Q2 results
20 Aug Alibaba Q2 2020
20 Aug Alibaba June quarter
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now