Wireless

CITC awards MVNO licences to ITC and one other firm

Monday 8 February 2021 | 09:30 CET | News
The Saudi Communications & Information Technology Commission (CITC) has announced that Integrated Telecom Company (ITC) and another telecom operator have won the tender to provide mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services, Argaam reported. The two companies were given a grace period of 90 days from notification to complete all the regulatory requirements.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: CITC / Integrated Telecom Company / Jawraa / Saudi Integrated Telecom Company / Virgin Mobile
Countries: Saudi Arabia
