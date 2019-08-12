Edition: International
Wireless

Claro announces first commercial 5G network in Brazil

Friday 3 July 2020

Claro Brasil has announced the implementation of the first commercial 5G network in Brazil, reports Valor Economico. The launch takes place even before the auction of radio frequency bands set to be held by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). The operator said the new service uses 5G Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology and represents a preview of 5G in Brazil. 

Claro Brasil added that speeds will be 12 times higher than with conventional 4G. It's using equipment from Ericsson to bundle frequencies in the 700MHz, 1800MHz and 2.5GHz bands for the new network.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Anatel / Claro Brasil
Countries: Brazil
