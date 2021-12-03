Edition: International
Claro Dominicana launches 5G in Santo Domingo

Friday 3 December 2021 | 12:08 CET | News
Claro Dominicana  (America Movil) said it has launched 5G services in parts of the Dominican Republic's capital Santo Domingo after acquiring frequencies in the fifth generation spectrum tender held in October. Claro (America Movil) agreed to pay around USD 53 million for a 70 MHz in block in the 3.5 GHz band and announced the launch of the first 5G services in 29 sectors of the capital following a meeting between outgoing CEO Rogelio Viesca and the Dominican president Luis Abinader. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: America Movil / Claro Dominicana
Countries: Dominican Republic
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

