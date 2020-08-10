Edition: International
Wireless

Claro, TIM and Vivo enter exclusive talks to buy Oi mobile assets

Monday 10 August 2020 | 09:02 CET | News

Brazilian operator Oi has granted the consortium formed by Telefonica Brasil (Vivo), TIM and Claro exclusivity in negotiations to sell its mobile business. They would also qualify as a 'stalking horse' bidder, with the right to top other bids received for the assets. 

The agreement is initially effective until 11 August and will be automatically extended for equal and successive periods, unless otherwise indicated by any of the parties. 

Oi earlier signed a similar agreement with Highline do Brasil but no definitive agreement was reached on the offer. The last known offer for the business was BRL 16.5 billion from the consortium Vivo, Claro and TIM. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Claro Brasil / Oi / Telefonica Brasil / TIM Brasil / Vivo
Countries: Brazil
Related

Enel submits bid for Oi's fibre network – report
Published 07 Aug 2020 11:23 CET | Brazil
Italian energy company Enel has submitted a bid for Infra Co, a unit that controls Brazilian operator Oi's fibre transport and ...

Brazil antitrust would block Oi takeover by TIM, Claro and Vivo – report
Published 05 Aug 2020 13:46 CET | Brazil
If TIM, Claro and Vivo go ahead with the intention of buying the mobile unit of Oi, it is highly likely that the operation will ...

Brookfield and Canada Pension Plan consider bid for Oi's fibre unit - report
Published 05 Aug 2020 12:32 CET | Brazil
Oi plans to sell up to 51 percent of InfraCo through an auction to be held in the first half of 2021....

Highline gives up on Oi mobile bid - report
Published 03 Aug 2020 12:19 CET | Brazil
Highline do Brasil, controlled by investment company Digital Colony, has given up on its offer for Oi's mobile telephony assets, ...

TIM, Telefonica and Claro update bid for Oi's mobile business to BRL 16.5 billion
Published 28 Jul 2020 08:32 CET | Brazil
TIM Brasil, Claro and Telefonica Brasil have submitted an updated binding bid for the acquisition of Oi's mobile assets worth BRL ...

Oi enters exclusive talks with Highline for mobile sale
Published 23 Jul 2020 08:15 CET | Brazil
Brazilian operator Oi has signed an exclusivity agreement with Highline after it submitted the best binding offer for the ...

Highline submits bids for Oi towers
Published 20 Jul 2020 13:12 CET | Brazil
Highline do Brasil has submitted a binding bid for 100 percent of Oi's outdoor and indoor radiofrequency transmission sites. If ...





