Claro, Vivo and TIM win lots in 3.5 GHz band in Brazil 5G auction

Friday 5 November 2021 | 10:14 CET | News
Brazilian operators Claro, Vivo and TIM Brasil won three lots in the 3.5 GHz band during the 5G mobile spectrum auction held by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), reports Agencia Brasil. Claro bid BRL 338 million for lot B1 (5.18% premium), Vivo bid BRL 420 million for lot B2 (30.69% premium), and TIM bid BRL 351 million for lot B3 (9.22% premium).

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Anatel / Claro Brasil / TIM Brasil / Vivo
Countries: Brazil
Related

Brisanet, 5G Sul and Cloud2U win regional 5G licences in Brazil
Published 05 Nov 2021 11:55 CET | Brazil
Brisanet, the 5G Sul Consortium and Cloud2U have been awarded regional licences on the 5G auction organized by Brazil's National ...

Brazil 5G auction attracts 15 bidders
Published 28 Oct 2021 11:20 CET | Brazil
Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) announced it has received documentation from 15 companies interested in the ...

5G Brasil Initiative brings together 421 providers for 5G auction
Published 06 Oct 2021 15:26 CET | Brazil
The 5G Brasil Initiative has managed to gather 421 regional providers to participate in the 5G auction on 04 November, reports ...

Brazil to hold 5G auction on 4 November
Published 27 Sep 2021 11:28 CET | Brazil
Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) has approved the terms of the 5G spectrum auction, following changes ...

Brazilian regulator updates price of 5G spectrum
Published 31 Aug 2021 16:25 CET | Brazil
Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) has updated the value of the frequency bands that will be available on the ...

Brazilian regulator approves 5G auction notice
Published 01 Mar 2021 11:10 CET | Brazil
Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved the 5G auction notice for frequencies in the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 ...

Brazil government outlines obligations for 5G licences
Published 01 Feb 2021 16:02 CET | Brazil
Brazil's Ministry of Communications introduced guidelines for the upcoming 5G spectrum, including expected obligations for the ...





