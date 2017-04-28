Edition: International
Cloudera confirms USD 5.3 billion takeover to go private

Tuesday 1 June 2021 | 14:18 CET | News
The edge data specialist Cloudera has agreed a takeover by private equity firms valuing the company at USD 5.3 billion. The cash acquisition by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR is expected to close in the second half of this year.

Categories: IT
Companies: Cloudera
Countries: World
