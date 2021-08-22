Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

UK regulator says Arm, Nvidia merger raises serious competition concerns

Sunday 22 August 2021 | 20:43 CET | News
The UK Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) has found that the acquisition of UK chip designer Arm by US company Nvidia raises serious competition concerns.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: ARM / Nvidia
Countries: United Kingdom / World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

IoT

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Nvidia says regulatory approval for Arm takeover taking longer than expected
Published 19 Aug 2021 09:57 CET | World
Nvidia said talks with regulators on the company's proposed acquisition of Arm are taking longer than expected. While the company ...

UK could block Arm, Nvidia deal on national security grounds - report
Published 04 Aug 2021 10:45 CET | United Kingdom
The UK government is considering blocking the takeover of chip designer ARM by US chip company Nvidia on national security ...

Nvidia and Google Cloud set up first AI-on-5G testing lab
Published 29 Jun 2021 09:13 CET | World
Nvidia announced at Mobile World Congress that it is partnering with Google Cloud to set up the industry's first AI-on-5G ...

O-Ran Alliance members plan over 30 demos during MWC
Published 24 Jun 2021 11:34 CET | World
The support for open RAN networks is gaining momentum, with over 30 demonstrations planned during MWC Barcelona next week. The ...

Nvidia investing at least USD 100 million in new UK supercomputer
Published 18 Jun 2021 11:27 CET | United Kingdom
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the company will invest at least USD 100 million on a new supercomputer in the UK, reports Reuters....

Qualcomm willing to invest in Arm if sale to Nvidia is blocked
Published 14 Jun 2021 12:50 CET | World
Qualcomm is prepared to invest in UK microchip technology company Arm if its USD 40 billion sale to Nvidia is blocked by ...

Nvidia revenues reach record levels in Q1, rising 84% to USD 5.6 billion
Published 27 May 2021 09:33 CET | World
Nvidia said revenues reached record levels in the first quarter to 2 May and boosted by all-time-high revenues from the company's ...





Related Info

Nvidia says regulatory approval for Arm takeover taking longer than expected
19 Aug | World | News
UK could block Arm, Nvidia deal on national security grounds - report
4 Aug | United Kingdom | News
Nvidia and Google Cloud set up first AI-on-5G testing lab
29 Jun | World | News
O-Ran Alliance members plan over 30 demos during MWC
24 Jun | World | News
Nvidia investing at least USD 100 million in new UK supercomputer
18 Jun | United Kingdom | News
Qualcomm willing to invest in Arm if sale to Nvidia is blocked
14 Jun | World | News
Nvidia revenues reach record levels in Q1, rising 84% to USD 5.6 billion
27 May | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

23 Aug Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q4
24 Aug 21Vianet Q2 2021
24 Aug Limelight Networks strategy session
25 Aug Xiaomi Q2 2021
25 Aug Aviat Networks fiscal Q4
25 Aug Sky Network Television FY results
26 Aug VMware fiscal Q2
26 Aug Bouygues Telecom Q2 2021
26 Aug Dell Technologies fiscal Q2
27 Aug Salt Q2 2021
30 Aug Veon Q2 2021
30 Aug Zoom Video Communications Q2 2021
30 Aug Big 5G Event
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now