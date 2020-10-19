Edition: International
Cogeco rejects sweetened takeover offer from Altice USA, Rogers

Monday 19 October 2020 | 08:58 CET | News
Altice USA and Rogers have increased their takeover bid for Cogeco, now valuing the company at CAD 11.1 billion, including shares owned by Rogers. The companies made a bid for the company in September that valued the company at CAD 10.3 billion. That offer was soundly rejected not one but twice, and this new one has been too. The Audet family, the controlling shareholders of Canadian operation Cogeco, said this was a “definitive refusal.” 

"As we did on September 2nd, 2020, following the announcement of their first unsolicited proposal, members of the Audet family unanimously reject this further proposal. Since this is apparently not registering with Rogers and Altice, we repeat today that this is not a negotiating strategy, but a definitive refusal. We are not interested in selling our shares," said Cogeco executive chairman Louis Audet. 

Under the deal proposed, Altice would have taken possession of Cogeco’s US assets, namely Atlantic Broadband, with Rogers taking over the company’s Canadian assets. The companies said they would withdraw their revised offer if not agreement had been reached by 28 November. Specifically, the offer included CAD 900 million to the Audet family for their ownership interests. The bid represented premiums of 50 percent and 45 percent to the different shares’ weighted average price on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the month of August.


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Altice USA / Atlantic Broadband / Cogeco Communications / Rogers Communications
Countries: Canada / United States
