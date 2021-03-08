Edition: International
Coherent receives new takeover offer from II–VI, beating Lumen bid

Monday 8 March 2021 | 15:44 CET | News
Coherent said it has received an acquisition bid that is superior to the USD 5.7 billion offer from Lumentum. The unsolicited bid comes from II–VI, a semiconductor manufacturing company based in Pennsylvania.

