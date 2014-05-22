Edition: International
Colony, Macquarie mulling USD 1 bln sale of Mexican towerco MTP - report

Friday 28 May 2021 | 11:25 CET | News
Digital Colony, a subsidiary of US fund Colony Capital, and Macquarie Group affiliate Macquarie Mexico Infrastructure Fund are considering the sale of their Mexican tower company MTP for around USD 1 billion, according to unnamed sources cited by Bloomberg. The tower operator has grown to become the largest mobile tower company in Mexico with more than 3,000 sites all over the country and some 5,500 active contracts.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Macquarie / Mexico Tower Partners (MTP)
Countries: Mexico
