Comcast adds record 380,000 cable customers in Q1, revenues up 2%

Thursday 29 April 2021 | 15:31 CET | News
Comcast added 380,000 new cable customers in the first quarter, a new record for the company, giving it a total base of 33.5 million at the end of March. The strong customer growth along helped cable revenues grow 5.9 percent year-on-year to USD 15.8 billion in Q1, and adjusted EBITDA increase 12.4 percent to USD 6.8 billion. 

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Fixed
Companies: Comcast / Xfinity Mobile
Countries: United States
Related

Sky adds 221,000 customers in Q1, revenue up 10.6% to USD 4.99 billion
Published 29 Apr 2021 15:45 CET | United Kingdom
Pay-TV and entertainment group Sky saw revenue increase 10.6 percent to USD 4.99 billion in Q1 2021, from USD 4.52 billion in the ...

Comcast's Xfinity Mobile cuts unlimited data price for multiple lines
Published 15 Apr 2021 15:30 CET | United States
Comcast is cutting the price of its Xfinity Mobile unlimited data plans for customers who take multiple lines. Customers can pay ...

Comcast appoints new head of TPX, shifts more executive roles
Published 26 Mar 2021 11:02 CET | United States
Tony Werner, the president of Comcast Cable's Technology, Product and Experience (TPX) unit will be leaving his role, staying on ...

Comcast commits to investing USD 1 bln to close digital divide in US

Published 25 Mar 2021 08:13 CET | United States
Comcast  announced it would invest USD 1 billion over the next 10 years to help further close the digital divide and give even ...

Comcast extends partnerships for Olympic, Paralympic Games
Published 16 Mar 2021 11:09 CET | United States
Comcast said it has expanded its longstanding commitment to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, extending its partnership with Team ...

Comcast reports internet traffic up 32% in past year, led by 70% jump in video streaming
Published 03 Mar 2021 10:31 CET | United States
The US's largest ISP, Comcast said its peak internet traffic rose 32 percent in the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic. In ...

Comcast increases speed on low-income internet plan, rolls out more free Wi-Fi
Published 03 Feb 2021 10:42 CET | United States
Comcast is increasing the speed on its Internet Essentials plan, as part of a wider commitment to eliminating the digital divide ...

Comcast raises dividend again despite drop in FY results
Published 28 Jan 2021 14:11 CET | United States
Comcast has increased its dividend for a 13th consecutive year, despite lower results in 2020 due to coronavirus crisis. The ...

Comcast extends Covid support with 60 days of free internet for low-income customers
Published 08 Dec 2020 14:51 CET | United States
Comcast said it will extend its commitments to help people connect to the internet during the Covid-19 pandemic as millions ...

Comcast results fall despite record broadband growth in Q3
Published 29 Oct 2020 12:56 CET | United States
Comcast reported third-quarter revenues down 4.8 percent year-on-year to USD 25.5 billion, reducing the sales decline to less ...





