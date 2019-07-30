Edition: International
Comcast buys SDN specialist Masergy for undisclosed amount

Wednesday 25 August 2021 | 16:59 CET | News
Comcast Business has agreed to buy Texas-based Masergy, a specialist in software-defined networking (SDN) and cloud platforms for global enterprises, for an undisclosed amount. Comcast Business said the acquisition will help it push services to large and mid-size companies, particularly US-based organisations with multi-site global operations. The addition of Masergy services will provide more efficiency and security to customers managing international operations. 

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Comcast / Masergy
Countries: World
