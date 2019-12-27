Edition: International
Comcast in exclusive talks to buy streaming content specialist Xumo - report

Friday 27 December 2019 | 09:39 CET | News
Comcast is in exclusive talks to buy video-streaming specialist company Xumo, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. No financial details are yet known and discussions could still break down. 

Comcast’s NBCUniversal is currently preparing the launch of Peacock, a streaming service that will come in different version, with ads and without. Xumo provides free, ad-supported video-streaming service across a range of internet-connected TVs and services, including Roku, Vizio, Panasonic and Samsung. The company, based in Irvine, California, was founded in 2011 by Viant Technology, then called Interactive Media Holdings. The company’s shareholders’ include magazine and TV company Meredith. 

The sources said Xumo could provide Comcast with technical and business support for its streaming efforts across its pay-TV service, Xfinity, Peacock and Europe’s Sky, acquired last year.


Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Comcast / Meredith / Panasonic / Roku / Samsung / Sky / Vizio
Countries: United States
