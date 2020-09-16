Edition: International
Comcast raises dividend again despite drop in FY results

Thursday 28 January 2021 | 14:11 CET | News
Comcast has increased its dividend for a 13th consecutive year, despite lower results in 2020 due to coronavirus crisis. The company said its cable business still showed a strong performance and it's optimistic the theme park and movie businesses will recover later in 2021. In the fourth quarter, the company managed a 7 percent increase in net profit to USD 3.38 billion. 

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Comcast / Sky
Countries: United States
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Sky announces new winter offers for VIP loyalty customers
Published 28 Jan 2021 15:45 CET | United Kingdom
Sky has announced a host of new winter offers for Sky VIP loyalty customers in the UK, including free Sky Original films and free ...

Sky adds 244,000 customer relationships in Q4; as revenue jumps 3.3%
Published 28 Jan 2021 14:41 CET | United Kingdom
Sky saw revenue increase 3.3 percent to USD 5.2 billion in Q4 2020, from USD 5.04 billion a year earlier, with full-year revenue ...

Peacock adds 4 mln new users since end of Q3
Published 10 Dec 2020 10:46 CET | United States
Comcast's NBCUniversal has passed 26 million sign-ups for its Peacock streaming service, NBCU CEO Jeff Shell said at the UBS TMT ...

Comcast extends Covid support with 60 days of free internet for low-income customers
Published 08 Dec 2020 14:51 CET | United States
Comcast said it will extend its commitments to help people connect to the internet during the Covid-19 pandemic as millions ...

Comcast results fall despite record broadband growth in Q3
Published 29 Oct 2020 12:56 CET | United States
Comcast reported third-quarter revenues down 4.8 percent year-on-year to USD 25.5 billion, reducing the sales decline to less ...

Comcast backs small businesses hit by Covid-19
Published 14 Oct 2020 11:01 CET | United States
Comcast launched Comcast Rise, an initiative created to help strengthen small businesses hit by Covid-19. The Comcast Rise ...

Comcast CEO says Peacock registers 15 mln users, up 50% in 6 weeks
Published 16 Sep 2020 09:38 CET | United States
NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock has reached 15 million sign-ups, a 50 percent increase in six weeks, CNBC reports. The ...





