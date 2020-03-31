Edition: International
Comcast says peak internet traffic up 32% since start of March

Tuesday 31 March 2020 | 16:43 CET | News
Comcast, the largest ISP in the US, said its peak internet traffic has increased 32 percent since the start of March, but the usage remains within the overall capacity its network. The increase in people working at home has shifted the downstream peak to earlier in the evening, while upload traffic is growing during the day in most cities. The company also announced new offers of free educational TV content for its cable subscribers and two months free internet access for college students. 

Categories: General
Companies: Comcast
Countries: United States
