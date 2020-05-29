Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Comcast, ViacomCBS to launch new SkyShowtime SVoD service in Europe

Wednesday 18 August 2021 | 16:05 CET | News
Comcast and ViacomCBS have partnered to launch a new subscription VoD (SVoD) service in more than 20 European markets, covering 90 million homes. Called SkyShowtime, it brings together premium and original content from Comcast's Sky, Universal Pictures, NBCUniversal and Peacock and the ViacomCBS brands Showtime, Paramount+, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Comcast / NBCUniversal / Paramount / Sky / ViacomCBS
Countries: Europe
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Paramount+ to launch in Europe on Sky's platform
Published 05 Aug 2021 17:20 CET | Europe
ViacomCBS announced the European launch of its Paramount+ streaming service via Sky platforms in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, ...

Sky customers in Europe to get access to Peacock TV streaming service
Published 30 Jul 2021 10:59 CET | Europe
Comcast announce that NBCUniversal and Sky will make the Peacock TV streaming service available to 20 million Sky customers ...

Comcast brings CBS All Access to Xfinity X1

Published 09 Dec 2020 09:11 CET | United States
Comcast said it will this week launch CBS All Access on its Xfinity X1 platform, making it the first pay-TV provider to show the ...

Hulu launches GatewayGo, marrying ads with buying action prompts
Published 23 Jun 2020 11:07 CET | United States
The company unveiled its new viewer-first advertising format GatewayGo. The gateway joins Disney's suite of advertising offering ...

Disney creates new ad team for streaming services
Published 17 Jun 2020 13:58 CET | United States
Disney's has created a new team for advertising, bringing together existing Hulu and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) ...

Comcast, Charter, ViacomCBS to collaborate on targeted advertising with new joint venture
Published 29 May 2020 16:19 CET | United States
Comcast, Charter and ViacomCBS have announced a Blockgraph partnership and new joint venture, aimed at promoting advanced, and ...





Related Info

Paramount+ to launch in Europe on Sky's platform
5 Aug | Europe | News
Sky customers in Europe to get access to Peacock TV streaming service
30 Jul | Europe | News
Comcast brings CBS All Access to Xfinity X1
9 Dec 2020 | United States | News
Hulu launches GatewayGo, marrying ads with buying action prompts
23 Jun 2020 | United States | News
Disney creates new ad team for streaming services
17 Jun 2020 | United States | News
Comcast, Charter, ViacomCBS to collaborate on targeted advertising with new joint venture
29 May 2020 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

18 Aug Spark H2 results
18 Aug Analog Devices fiscal Q3
18 Aug Lumentum fiscal Q4
18 Aug Partner Communications Q2 2021
18 Aug Kaltura Q2 2021
18 Aug Cisco fiscal Q4
18 Aug Weibo Q2 2021
18 Aug Tencent Q2 2021
19 Aug Helios Towers Q2 2021
19 Aug MTS Q2 2021
20 Aug TPG Telecom H1 results
20 Aug Mobilezone H1 2021
23 Aug Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q4
24 Aug 21Vianet Q2 2021
24 Aug Limelight Networks strategy session
25 Aug Xiaomi Q2 2021
25 Aug Aviat Networks fiscal Q4
25 Aug Sky Network Television FY results
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now