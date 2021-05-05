Edition: International
Russian operators cleared to share 5G networks

Wednesday 5 May 2021 | 14:20 CET | News
Russian federal competition watchdog FAS has cleared the cooperation between Rostelecom, its subsidiary Bashinformsvyaz, Beeline and Megafon to share 5G network infrastructure. The key condition of the approval is equal access for all mobile market players. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Bashinformsvyaz / Beeline / MegaFon / MTS / Rostelecom
Countries: Russian Federation
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

