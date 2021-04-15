Edition: International
Cosmote to shut down 3G network from September

Thursday 15 April 2021 | 11:25 CET | News
Greek operator Cosmote said it will start to gradually close its 3G network from September. The phasing out of 3G across the country will free up the spectrum for increased capacity on the 4G and 5G networks. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Cosmote / EETT / Germanos
Countries: Greece
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

