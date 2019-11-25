Edition: International
Broadband

Covage's FTTH footprint reaches milestone of 1 million premises

Monday 19 October 2020 | 10:08 CET | News
French infrastructure operator Covage said that its fibre roll-out activities have progressed despite the ongoing pandemic crisis, with the number of premises covered by its regional deployments passing the 1 million mark. The company has committed to reach an FTTH footprint of 2.3 million premises across the open access networks that it is currently deploying across France, targeting 3 million in the long term. With a presence in 48 geographical areas, Covage's footprint recently benefited from expansion across the department of Calvados, Seine-et-Marne, Haute-Savoie, Herault, Somme and Essonne, as well as in the urban communities around the city of Lille. 


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Covage
Countries: France
