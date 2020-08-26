Edition: International
CTIA opens 5G Security Test Bed for commercial 5G networks

Thursday 13 January 2022 | 09:07 CET | News
The US mobile industry association CTIA announced the launch of its 5G Security Test Bed (STB), a security testing and validation initiative dedicated to commercial 5G networks. CTIA created the STB in partnership with organisations across wireless, technology, and academia to test 5G security recommendations across real-world conditions using commercial-grade equipment and facilities. The 5G Security Test Bed's founding members - AT&T, Ericsson, T-Mobile, UScellular, MITRE, and the University of Maryland - contribute industry expertise that strengthens the STB's ability to enhance the

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: CTIA / Ericsson / FCC / T-Mobile / UScellular
Countries: United States
Related

Airspan take new VP for public policy from CTIA
Published 13 Apr 2021 10:34 CET | World
Airspan Networks has hired a new VP for government and strategic affairs. Chris Salemme will lead the company's public policy ...

Telent launches 5G Private Network test bed, powered by Nokia
Published 24 Mar 2021 21:12 CET | United Kingdom
Telent has launched 5G Private Network services and test facility at its headquarters in Warwickshire, powered by the Nokia ...

5G deployments to add USD 1.5 trillion to US GDP over coming 10 years - CTIA
Published 03 Feb 2021 09:32 CET | United States
The deployment of 5G will contribute USD 1.5 trillion to US GDP and create 4.5 million jobs over the next ten years, according to ...

CTIA issues packaging guidelines for mobile industry
Published 18 Dec 2020 11:53 CET | United States
US mobile industry group CTIA has come out with a new set of packaging guidelines for mobile phones, accessories and other mobile ...

CTIA announces 2021 officers
Published 06 Nov 2020 11:55 CET | United States
CTIA announced its 2021 officers for the board of directors. AT&T Mobility EVP and general manager David Christopher was elected ...

US mobile data traffic up 30% in 2019 - CTIA
Published 26 Aug 2020 15:10 CET | United States
Mobile providers in the US put USD 29.1 billion into their networks last year, a four-year high, with the aim of meeting the ...





