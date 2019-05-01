Edition: International
CyrusOne sells data centres in Houston to DataBank for USD 670 million

Wednesday 19 January 2022 | 15:41 CET | News
US data centre operator CyrusOne has sold four existing data centres in the Houston, Texas, area to DigitalBridge's DataBank, for a total of USD 670 million. For DataBank, Houston is the 27th US metro market in its portfolio. The four facilities will together add over 300,000 square feet of raised-floor data centre capacity, and 42.5 MW of critical IT load, plus customers from the area's healthcare, financial, energy, media, and software sectors. DataBank now has more than 65 facilities and 2.0M square feet of raised-floor data center capacity.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: CyrusOne
Countries: United States
