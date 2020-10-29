Edition: International
CyrusOne sells for USD 15 billion in cash

Monday 15 November 2021 | 17:40 CET | News
Data centre operator CyrusOne has announced its acquisition by investors KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for USD 90.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at USD 15 billion including debt. As a privately held company wholly owned by KKR and GIP, CyrusOne shares will be delisted at completion.

Categories: General
Companies: CyrusOne
Countries: United States
