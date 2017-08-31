Czech telecom regulator chair resigns after govt pressure over 5G auction conditions

Czech telecom regulator CTU's chairman Jaromir Novak has resigned from his position, citing ongoing pressure from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MIT). The ministry wants the regulator to make more changes to the conditions of the 5G auction, even though the tender already underwent a preparatory phase and public consultation in the second half of last year.
According to local media, Hana Tovarkova, a member of the board at the regulator, will replace Novak, who has occupied the position for seven years.
Novak rejected the changes proposed by the ministry, saying they would threaten the introduction of 5G services in the Czech Republic. According to him, the changes could lead to a number of legal disputes with operators.
Novak sent his letter of resignation to Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlicek. The letter was also posted on Twitter.
