Danish 5G frequency auction raises over DKK 2 billion

Wednesday 21 April 2021 | 14:27 CET | News
Update: 21 April 2021 | 15:31 CET
The Danish Energy Authority has announced the conclusion of the auction of 5G frequencies that began on 11 March. Total revenue from the auction will be DKK 2.076 billion. The winners must ensure a population coverage of 60 percent by the end of 2023 and 75 percent by the end of 2025 using the 3.5 GHz frequency band.

[21/04/2021 15:31- Update: Adds comments from 3 Denmark]

