Data Protection Commission resumes Facebook investigation after High Court ruling

Monday 24 May 2021 | 11:12 CET | News
Facebook has been given six weeks by Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) to respond to its investigation into the company's EU-US data transfers, reports Reuters. This follows a ruling from the Irish High Court that the investigation can resume.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Facebook
Countries: Europe / Ireland / United States
