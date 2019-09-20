Edition: International
DE-CIX starts exchanges at Bulk Data Center facilities in Norway and Denmark, plans Finnish ops

Tuesday 30 November 2021 | 09:49 CET | News
DE-CIX is expanding to the Nordic region by housing IX platforms at Bulk Data Center's Norwegian OS-IX and Campus N01 facilities in Oslo and Kristiansand, and at its Danish facility Campus DK01 in Esbjerg. This will provide 100 percent green-powered internet exchanges through Bulk's data centres. DE-CIX said it also plans to open IX platforms in Finland but did not name a partner there.

Categories: Fixed / Internet
Companies: Bulk Infrastructure / De-Cix
Countries: Scandinavia
