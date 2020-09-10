Edition: International
Dell'Oro raises FY outlook for telecom equipment market growth after strong Q1

Wednesday 16 June 2021 | 13:28 CET | News
Dell'Oro has raised its forecast for growth in the telecom equipment market this year to 5-10 percent, from a previous estimate of 3-5 percent growth. This follows strong spending in the first quarter across most market segments, the market researcher said. 

