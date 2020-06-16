Edition: International
Denmark starts spectrum auction for 1500 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands

Thursday 11 March 2021 | 09:34 CET | News
The Danish Energy Authority said it is starting the auction of spectrum in five frequency bands, namely the 1500 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands. The bidders are TDC Net, 3 Denmark, and the Telia-Telenor joint venture, TT-Network. The permits are technology-neutral but the available frequencies are expected to be used for 5G.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: 3 Denmark / TDC / Telenor Denmark / Telia Denmark
Countries: Denmark
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Related Info

Danish Energy Authority still expects another 5G auction before year-end
25 Aug 2020 | Denmark | News
Ice's Net1 obtains Danish 450 MHz frequencies as only applicant
16 Jun 2020 | Denmark | News

