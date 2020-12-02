Edition: International
Deutsche Glasfaser agrees EUR 5.75 bln in new financing for FTTH rollout

Monday 13 December 2021 | 15:23 CET | News
German operator Deutsche Glasfaser said it has signed a debt financing worth EUR 5.75 billion to fund its FTTH roll-out and refinance its existing debt. The package includes a EUR 3 billion term loan, a capex facility of EUR 2.5 billion and a revolving credit facility of EUR 250 million.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Deutsche Glasfaser
Countries: Germany
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

