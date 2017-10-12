Deutsche Telekom introduces 5G repeater with SK, opens campus network at BMW in Leipzig

Deutsche Telekom said that it has brought to the German market a high-performance 5G and 4G repeater developed in cooperation with SK Telecom (SKT) that provides superior indoor 5G coverage. Now, Telekom wants to test the device with up to 200 business and residential customers.
Telekom has been a partner of SKT for several years in the areas of 5G, AI and campus networks. SK said the trial in Germany would start in Q2, and interested businesses and consumers can apply to participate free. SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom will analyze customer feedback gained through the trial and discuss plans for further optimization of the 5G repeater with the aim to launch the device in Germany.
Telekom also announced that it has started to operate a fourth campus network in Europe, in Leipzig at the production plant of carmaker BMW. The network provides private mobile communications exclusively for the plant to control applications. This is in addition to the public network, which will transmit the same signal strength for devices that are not using the private network. At the factory, Telekom is operating several virtual networks in parallel, on the basis of a common network infrastructure with network slicing.
