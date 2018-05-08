Deutsche Telekom starts beta test of social VR platform Manova World

Deutsche Telekom said that it has started the beta test of the social virtual reality platform Manova World in partnership with XRSpace, which developed the platform. Up to 400 participants will test the headset, software, autonomous movements of the avatars and the options to interact within the virtual world. Interested parties can apply to participate in the test with Telekom.
The XRSpace Manova headset is the first 5G mobile VR headset designed for the general public. It can be used with 5G, 4G or Wi-Fi connections. The headset gives users access to Manova World to conduct real-time social interactions. The users meet as individually designed full-body avatars.
With Magenta VR, Telekom has been providing an entertainment app that brings virtual reality closer to a broad audience since 2017. The app has been downloaded over 500,000 times. Users have had access to more than 910,000 video sessions. In the media library, users can watch over 200 VR live experiences and 360-degree films. Magenta VR is available for iOS, Android and soon on new standalone devices.
As part of another partnership, interested users can try out the new augmented reality glasses Nreal Light in selected Telekom shops with 5G.
