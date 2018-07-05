Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, Vodafone fail to meet mobile coverage obligations, new deadline set for year-end

The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said in a review that coverage of the three major mobile operators, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica and Vodafone, has not met the requirements agreed in the spectrum auction in 2015. The operators were given a new deadline of 31 December this year to meet the coverage targets.
Telefonica has not met the requirements in all thirteen federal states, and on the main traffic routes, it achieved only about 80 percent of required coverage.
Deutsche Telekom missed the requirements in the three federal states of Baden-Wurttemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, and failed to fulfil them for main traffic routes, with 97 percent coverage on motorways and 96 percent on railways, instead of 100 percent.
Vodafone did not meet the requirements in four federal states, namely Baden-Wurttemberg, Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, and for main transport routes, it reached only 96 percent coverage for motorways and 95 percent for railways.
In 2015, the operators agreed to provide 98 percent of households nationwide and 97 percent of households in each federal state with a minimum speed of 50 Mbps per area covered by an antenna, and 100 percent coverage for main transport routes, including railways and motorways, from 01 January 2020. The regulator tested the coverage of the operators from the beginning of the year through its measurement service.
The Federal Network Agency has now asked the companies to comply fully with the requirements by 31 December this year at the latest. The regulator will check their progress in June and in September and if the goals set for those deadlines are not hit, the agency could fine the operators. The agency could also impose fines as part of an overall assessment if the requirements are still not met by the end of this year.
The agency will also monitor further expansion of the networks. The mobile operators will have to report monthly on the expansion of the networks.
