Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, Vodafone fail to meet mobile coverage obligations, new deadline set for year-end

Wednesday 15 April 2020 | 09:26 CET | News

The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said in a review that coverage of the three major mobile operators, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica and Vodafone, has not met the requirements agreed in the spectrum auction in 2015. The operators were given a new deadline of 31 December this year to meet the coverage targets. 

Telefonica has not met the requirements in all thirteen federal states, and on the main traffic routes, it achieved only about 80 percent of required coverage.

Deutsche Telekom missed the requirements in the three federal states of Baden-Wurttemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, and failed to fulfil them for main traffic routes, with 97 percent coverage on motorways and 96 percent on railways, instead of 100 percent.

Vodafone did not meet the requirements in four federal states, namely Baden-Wurttemberg, Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, and for main transport routes, it reached only 96 percent coverage for motorways and 95 percent for railways. 

In 2015, the operators agreed to provide 98 percent of households nationwide and 97 percent of households in each federal state with a minimum speed of 50 Mbps per area covered by an antenna, and 100 percent coverage for main transport routes, including railways and motorways, from 01 January 2020. The regulator tested the coverage of the operators from the beginning of the year through its measurement service. 

The Federal Network Agency has now asked the companies to comply fully with the requirements by 31 December this year at the latest. The regulator will check their progress in June and in September and if the goals set for those deadlines are not hit, the agency could fine the operators. The agency could also impose fines as part of an overall assessment if the requirements are still not met by the end of this year. 

The agency will also monitor further expansion of the networks. The mobile operators will have to report monthly on the expansion of the networks.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / Telefonica Germany / Vodafone Germany
Countries: Germany
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

German regulator proposes new security requirements for network operators, starts consultation with parties

Published 16 Oct 2019 10:08 CET | Germany
The German Federal Network Agency has released an updated list of security requirements for operators. In particular, ...

German 5G auction proposal enters final consultation, opposition continues
Published 25 Sep 2018 08:54 CET | Germany
Germany's Federal Networks Agency has opened a final consultation on the proposed 5G licences and auction terms for the 2 GHz and ...

German cartel office expresses support for fourth mobile network
Published 27 Aug 2018 12:35 CET | Germany
Germany's Federal Cartel Office has spoken out in favour of creating a fourth mobile network operator in Germany, with an eye to ...

German regulator wants uniform rules for telecoms, messaging services

Published 05 Jul 2018 16:49 CET | Germany
Germany's national telecoms regulator, the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA), has spoken out in favour of placing providers of ...





Related Info

German regulator proposes new security requirements for network operators, starts consultation with parties
16 Oct 2019 | Germany | News
German 5G auction proposal enters final consultation, opposition continues
25 Sep 2018 | Germany | News
German cartel office expresses support for fourth mobile network
27 Aug 2018 | Germany | News
German regulator wants uniform rules for telecoms, messaging services
5 Jul 2018 | Germany | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

16 Apr Profile: Mobile Vikings
20 Apr Vivendi Q1 update, AGM
21 Apr Verimatrix Q1 2020
21 Apr Tecnotree Q1 2020
21 Apr Snap Q1 2020
21 Apr Tele2 Q1 2020
21 Apr Netflix Q1 2020
21 Apr Doro Q1 2020
22 Apr HKBN fiscalH1
22 Apr China Unicom Q1 2020
22 Apr Netgear Q1 2020
22 Apr Rogers Communications Q1 2020
22 Apr Ericsson Q1 2020
22 Apr Telia Q1 2020
22 Apr AT&T Q1 2020
22 Apr STMicroelectronics Q1
23 Apr Orange Belgium Q1 2020
23 Apr Nordic Entertainment Q1 2020
23 Apr Intel Q1 2020
23 Apr Limelight Networks Q1 2020
23 Apr Mellanox Technologies Q1 2020
23 Apr Verisign Q1 2020
23 Apr Megacable Q1 2020
23 Apr Sequans Q1 2020
23 Apr FCC meeting
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now