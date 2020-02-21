Edition: International
Deutsche Telekom to increase stake in T-Mobile US to over 48% in share swap with Softbank

Tuesday 7 September 2021 | 09:25 CET | News
Deutsche Telekom announced plans to increase its stake in T-Mobile US. It will use part of the proceeds from the just announced sale of T-Mobile Netherlands as well as issue new shares to Softbank in exchange for some of the latter's stake in T-Mobile US. In total, the two-fold transaction will raise its stake by 5.3 percent, from 43.2 percent to 48.4 percent, while Softbank's share drops to 3.3 percent.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / Softbank / T-Mobile Netherlands / T-Mobile US
Countries: United States
