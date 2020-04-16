Developed telecom markets to show 3.4% fall in revenues in 2020 due to Covid-19 crisis

Telecom operator revenues in developed markets will fall 3.4 percent this year due to the Covid-19 crisis, according to a new report from Analysys Mason. The market is expected to return to growth of 0.8 percent in 2021.
The market researcher had previously forecast growth of 0.7 percent in 2020 and 0.8 percent in 2021. The overall impact for operators in developed economies is "lost" revenue of more than USD 40 billion in each year, according to the estimates.
The report argues that telecoms is a relatively resilient sector and will perform ahead of general GDP trends. Analysys Mason expects telecoms to account for 2.0 percent of GDP in 2020, an increase from 1.9 percent in 2019.
The main negative impact will be a sharp decline in business service revenues due to the economic downturn. Consumers account for around two-thirds of telecoms revenues, and this segment is usually relatively resilient during economic downturns, the market researcher said.
Operators should be able to limit the impact on profitability, as the pandemic reinforces the focus on cost cutting, Analysys Mason expects. Capex is likely to fall as well in 2020, because of constraints in the ability to build and disruption to supply chains.
"Telecoms should stay healthier than almost any industry in this crisis," said Rupert Wood, Research Director and co-author of the report. "Telecoms should show some of the strongest post-crisis investment, in part because cash flow is more resilient in the telecoms sector than it is most others, and because some governments will emphasise 5G and fibre in stimulus packages."
The report focuses on 32 developed economies across Asia, Europe and North America. It is based on an assumed fall in GDP for these countries of 6 percent in 2020 followed by an increase of 4.6 percent in 2021.
