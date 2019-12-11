Edition: International
Digi plans exit from Hungarian market with sale to 4iG

Tuesday 30 March 2021 | 10:05 CET | News
Romania-based Digi Group announced a preliminary deal to sell its Hungarian business to local company 4iG for an undisclosed sum. The sale would include Digi Hungary's operations and its subsidiaries Invitel and I TV. The acquisition is expected to be completed by September, subject to the due diligence of Digi Hungary and its subsidiaries, the signing of a sale and purchase agreement, and the necessary competition authority approvals, Digi said. 

