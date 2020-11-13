Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Digi revenues increase 9% to EUR 340 mln in Q1

Monday 17 May 2021 | 09:43 CET | News
Digi Communications saw its revenues increase 8.6 percent to EUR 340.2 million in Q1. It achieved 13 percent RGU growth to 18.7 million subscriptions at the end of March. Adjusted EBITDA improved by 68 percent to EUR 122.5 million (including IFRS 16). 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Digi Communications
Countries: Romania
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Digi Mobil Spain sales up 25% in Q1, hits 2.5 mln mobile subs
Published 17 May 2021 10:31 CET | Spain
Romania's Digi Communications Group said revenues at its Spanish subsidiary Digi Mobil rose 24.5 percent year on year to EUR 77.8 ...

Digi sites adopt dynamic ad insertion with Google

Published 13 Apr 2021 11:14 CET | Romania
Romania-based Digi Communications said its digital platforms Digi24, Digi Sport and Digi Online launched, in partnership with ...

Digi Communications proposes 15% higher gross dividend for 2020
Published 08 Apr 2021 15:11 CET | Romania
Digi Communications proposed a gross dividend of RON 0.75 from its 2020 net profit, which is 15 percent above the one paid last ...

Digi Communications offers discounts to new business customers

Published 08 Apr 2021 11:08 CET | Romania
Romanian operator Digi Business launched a promotional campaign with discounts of 50 percent on mobile subscriptions for 6 months ...

Digi Communications revenues up 8% to EUR 1.3 bln in 2020
Published 24 Feb 2021 10:56 CET | Romania
Romania-based Digi Communications reported revenues up 8.1 percent to EUR 1.3 billion in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 480 ...

Digi Communications revenues rise 9% to EUR 951 mln in Q3
Published 13 Nov 2020 14:34 CET | Romania
Digi Communications saw its revenues increase by 8.7 percent in Q3 compared with the same period of the previous year to EUR ...





Related Info

Digi Mobil Spain sales up 25% in Q1, hits 2.5 mln mobile subs
10:31 | Spain | News
Digi sites adopt dynamic ad insertion with Google
13 Apr | Romania | News
Digi Communications proposes 15% higher gross dividend for 2020
8 Apr | Romania | News
Digi Communications offers discounts to new business customers
8 Apr | Romania | News
Digi Communications revenues up 8% to EUR 1.3 bln in 2020
24 Feb | Romania | News
Digi Communications revenues rise 9% to EUR 951 mln in Q3
13 Nov 2020 | Romania | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

17 May Minim Q1 2021
17 May Pareteum FY results
17 May World Telecommunication and Information Society Day
18 May Iliad Q1 2021
18 May Vodacom FY results
18 May Vodafone FY results
18 May iQiyi Q1
18 May Baidu Q1 2021
18 May MTS Q1 2021
18 May Google I/O
19 May Analog Devices Q2
19 May Cisco fiscal Q3
19 May TIM Q1 2021
19 May Qualcomm 5G Summit
20 May Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q3
20 May Nkom 2020 telecoms statistics
20 May Bouygues Telecom Q1 2021
20 May Poly investors day
20 May Deutsche Telekom Capital Markets day
20 May Shaw EGM on Rogers merger
20 May Telefonica Deutschland AGM
24 May Telkom FY results
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now