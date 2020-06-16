Edition: International
DigiPlex agrees sale to IPI Partners for undisclosed sum

Wednesday 7 July 2021 | 09:40 CET | News
Nordic data centre operator DigiPlex has announced it has agreed its sale to affiliates of global investment platform IPI Partners for an undisclosed sum. DigiPlex runs eight data centres at campuses in Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen with a combined footprint of 21,000 square metres of built white space and over 400,000 square metres of land available for customer expansion.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: DigiPlex
Countries: Norway / Scandinavia
Related

Norwegian data centre operators form trade association
Published 23 Jun 2021 12:36 CET | Norway
Bulk Infrastructure has announced the establishment of the Norwegian Data Center Industry. The founders of the association ...

DigiPlex opens 3rd Fetsund data centre, serving global client
Published 11 Jun 2021 13:48 CET | Norway
Nordic data centre provider DigiPlex has announced the opening of its third data centre on its Fetsund campus, located in ...

DigiPlex gains Dansk Telemedicin as customer at Copenhagen data centre
Published 29 Mar 2021 13:44 CET | Denmark
Nordic data centre provider DigiPlex said it is welcoming Dansk Telemedicin to its Copenhagen data centre. Dansk Telemedicin ...

Digiplex buys plot in Greater Copenhagen for campus siting 5 data centres
Published 22 Feb 2021 14:28 CET | Denmark
Nordic data centre provider DigiPlex has announced the acquisition of a 110,000 square meter plot of land in Hoje-Taastrup ...

DigiPlex buys plot for data centre in Ringerike near Oslo
Published 25 Jan 2021 13:17 CET | Norway
DigiPlex has announced the acquisition of a 60,000 square metre plot of land at Treklyngen industrial estate in Ringerike ...

HPE Sweden picks DigiPlex for AI and HPC hosting
Published 18 Jan 2021 12:23 CET | Sweden
Nordic data centre provider DigiPlex has announced an agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to host AI and ...

Open Fiber joins Sicily-based Open Hub Med exchange
Published 08 Sep 2020 15:10 CET | Italy
Italian wholesale-only provider Open Fiber has announced that it will be joining the Open Hub Med (OHM) neutral data exchange. ...

DF&I attracts majority investment from IPI Partners

Published 16 Jun 2020 16:04 CET | United States
Dark Fiber & Infrastructure announced a definitive agreement to receive a majority investment from IPI Partners. IPI's investment ...





